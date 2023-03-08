Kazakhstan Plans to Boost Oil Production to 2Mln bpd by End of 2024 - Energy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil production to two million barrels a day by the end of 2024, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Sputnik on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston.

"The end of 2024," Akchulakov said on Tuesday when asked when the country plans to increase oil production to two million barrels per day.