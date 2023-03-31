UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Plans To Increase Oil Deliveries To Germany In April - KazTransOil

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Kazakhstan Plans to Increase Oil Deliveries to Germany in April - KazTransOil

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Kazakh national company KazTransOil plans to increase oil deliveries to Germany to 100,000 tons in April, the pipeline operator's press office said on Friday.

"In accordance with the oil transportation schedule approved by the Kazakh Energy Ministry of Energy, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamowo Zastawa oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany in April," KazTransOil said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Germany April

Recent Stories

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

4 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

26 minutes ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.