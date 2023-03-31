Kazakhstan Plans to Increase Oil Deliveries to Germany in April - KazTransOil

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Kazakh national company KazTransOil plans to increase oil deliveries to Germany to 100,000 tons in April, the pipeline operator's press office said on Friday.

"In accordance with the oil transportation schedule approved by the Kazakh Energy Ministry of Energy, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamowo Zastawa oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany in April," KazTransOil said in a statement.