Kazakhstan Reports Compliance With OPEC+ Deal in September, Output at 1.349Mln Bpd

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazakhstan was in compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts last month, with September output being 1.349 million barrels per day, the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Kazakhstan was in compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts last month, with September output being 1.349 million barrels per day, the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

In June, the ministry said that in May Kazakhstan fulfilled the agreement only by 71 percent and pledged to compensate for the overproduction in August and September.

"According to preliminary data, the average daily oil production in September 2020, excluding condensate, amounted to 1.349 million barrels per day.

According to the ministry's estimates, Kazakhstan has entirely fulfilled its obligations for September under the OPEC+ agreement," the ministry told Sputnik.

It added that the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement decided to extend the compensation period until the end of this year.

On April 12, the OPEC+ member states agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.