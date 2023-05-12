UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Returns To Budget $1.7Bln Of Illegally Withdrawn Assets Since June - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kazakhstan Returns to Budget $1.7Bln of Illegally Withdrawn Assets Since June - Prosecutor

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The special commission created in Kazakhstan last summer has returned to the budget illegally withdrawn money and property amounting to over 760 billion tenge ($1.7 billion), the General Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

"In general, as of today, assets in the amount of over 760 billion tenge were returned to the government by mutual efforts, including $575 million from foreign jurisdictions. All the commission members and involved state bodies are taking action on the return," the General Prosecutor's Office stated.

According to the statement, the High Court has granted 24 protests by the general prosecutor against previous rulings in favor of oligopoly subjects. Moreover, the courts have granted dozens of requests on the return of illegally sold state property.

The property in question includes industrial facilities, markets, commercial premises, elite lands and many others.

"A set of measures within the commission's work will be taken until economic resources cease to gather in the hands of a narrow circle, and fair competition is established," the statement read.

The Interdepartmental Commission on Questions of Counteraction of Illegal Concentration of Economic Resources was created by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's decree from June 5, 2022 to return assets illegally withdrawn by the country's citizens abroad and to deal with the illegal concentration of economic resources within a narrow circle of individuals.

The commission was organized by Tokayev as a part of his policy to demonopolize the Kazakh economy and to establish a fair distribution of state wealth among the citizens after nearly 30 years of unimpeded capital outflow from the country following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The exact value of the withdrawn assets has not been duly assessed yet. In April 2022, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said that the commission would have to return somewhere around $100 billion. A 2015 survey by General Financial Integrity estimated the asset outflow from Kazakhstan at $167.4 billion, merely for the period from 2004-2013.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Circle Kazakhstan Money April June 2015 Market All From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

52 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

1 hour ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

2 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.