Kazakhstan Returns to Budget $1.7Bln of Illegally Withdrawn Assets Since June - Prosecutor

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The special commission created in Kazakhstan last summer has returned to the budget illegally withdrawn money and property amounting to over 760 billion tenge ($1.7 billion), the General Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

"In general, as of today, assets in the amount of over 760 billion tenge were returned to the government by mutual efforts, including $575 million from foreign jurisdictions. All the commission members and involved state bodies are taking action on the return," the General Prosecutor's Office stated.

According to the statement, the High Court has granted 24 protests by the general prosecutor against previous rulings in favor of oligopoly subjects. Moreover, the courts have granted dozens of requests on the return of illegally sold state property.

The property in question includes industrial facilities, markets, commercial premises, elite lands and many others.

"A set of measures within the commission's work will be taken until economic resources cease to gather in the hands of a narrow circle, and fair competition is established," the statement read.

The Interdepartmental Commission on Questions of Counteraction of Illegal Concentration of Economic Resources was created by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's decree from June 5, 2022 to return assets illegally withdrawn by the country's citizens abroad and to deal with the illegal concentration of economic resources within a narrow circle of individuals.

The commission was organized by Tokayev as a part of his policy to demonopolize the Kazakh economy and to establish a fair distribution of state wealth among the citizens after nearly 30 years of unimpeded capital outflow from the country following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The exact value of the withdrawn assets has not been duly assessed yet. In April 2022, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said that the commission would have to return somewhere around $100 billion. A 2015 survey by General Financial Integrity estimated the asset outflow from Kazakhstan at $167.4 billion, merely for the period from 2004-2013.