Kazakhstan-Russia Trade On Track To Hit $30Bln Soon - Foreign Minister Of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Kazakhstan-Russia Trade on Track to Hit $30Bln Soon - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia may soon reach $30 billion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said on Tuesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia may soon reach $30 billion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said on Tuesday.

"Russia is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. According to our data, the mutual trade has reached $26.1 billion for the first time in the history of our bilateral relationships. Our countries have all prerequisites and resources for the mutual trade to reach $30 billion in the nearest future," Nurtleu said during a joint press meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Such a task has been set by the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia, Nurtleu added.

"It is laborious and very important work which we intend to continue by engaging the potential of the Kazakhstani-Russian intergovernmental commission and the cross-regional cooperation forums," Nurtleu stated.

On Tuesday, Lavrov and Nurtleu also reaffirmed the two countries' readiness to cooperate on civilian nuclear programs and the natural gas trade, which could be beneficial for both nations.

