Kazakhstan Starts Oil Export To Germany - Oil Company

Kazakh oil company KazTransOil said on Thursday that it had started receiving oil for its further transportation to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Kazakh oil company KazTransOil said on Thursday that it had started receiving oil for its further transportation to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline.

"Today, on February 23, the system of main oil pipelines of 'KazTransOil' JSC started receiving Kazakh oil for transportation to Germany," the company said in a statement, adding that "In accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazTransOil JSC will transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakh oil in February through the Druzhba oil pipeline to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany.

The German government announced in September 2022 that it was in talks with Kazakhstan to purchase more oil to replace supplies from Russia.

On December 29, Russian oil giant and operator of the Russian part of the Druzhba pipeline Transneft said that it had received an application from KazTransOil to reserve additional transit capacity for sending 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Germany in 2023. The Russian Energy Ministry approved the transit of 300,000 tonnes of Kazakhstan's oil to Germany in the first quarter of 2023.

