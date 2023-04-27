UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Appoint Special Trade Representative In Iran - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 08:30 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in Tehran, during which they agreed to deepen trade and economic cooperation and to appoint a Kazakh special trade representative in Iran, the Kazakh cabinet said in a statement.

"The two countries' governments are actively working to implement tasks set at the top level. I am convinced that this year will be marked by new high results of our cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats," the prime minister said.

According to the statement, this year the first meeting of the Kazakh-Iranian working group on agriculture is planned in Tehran.

"To strengthen work in the trade area, the decision was made to appoint a special trade representative of Kazakhstan in Iran," it said.

The sides discussed urgent issues of developing trade, economic, investment and cross-border cooperation, as well as implementation of joint cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

