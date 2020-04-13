UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Cut Oil Output By 390,000 BPD In May-June Under OPEC+ Deal - Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

Kazakhstan to Cut Oil Output by 390,000 BPD in May-June Under OPEC+ Deal - Energy Ministry

Kazakhstan will cut oil output by 390,000 barrels daily from May to June as part of a new OPEC+ deal, the country's Ministry of Energy said Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Kazakhstan will cut oil output by 390,000 barrels daily from May to June as part of a new OPEC+ deal, the country's Ministry of Energy said Monday.

"Kazakhstan will reduce oil production by 390,000 barrels per day. The country has assumed such obligations for two months as part of OPEC+ agreement," the ministry's press service said.

