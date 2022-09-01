Kazakhstan to Introduce Tax on Luxury Goods - President

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Kazakhstan will introduce a tax on luxury goods, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"As part of tax reform, it is important to consider introducing a so-called 'luxury tax,'" Tokayev said during a message to the people of the country.

The tax will be charged for the purchase of expensive real estate, and vehicles and will not affect the middle class, Tokayev added.

On the same day, the Kazakh government also lifted restrictions on the export of grain and flour but set quotas for the export of cattle. On Saturday, Kazakhstan decided to suspend its arms exports until September 2023.