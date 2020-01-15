UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Negotiate Oil Deliveries With Belarus In January - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Kazakhstan to Negotiate Oil Deliveries With Belarus in January - Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) SULTAN, January 15 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan has received an oil deliveries request from Belarus, negotiations on the matter will be held later in January, and a deal may be signed if this is economically viable for Kazakh companies, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday.

"The ministry has received a request from Belneftekhim.

Representatives of the agency plan to come to Kazakhstan to discuss deliveries ... We will study the offer of the Belarusian side," Nogayev told reporters.

He added that Belneftekhim had plans to hold a meeting with Kazakhstan's oil companies by January 20.

"If any oil company shows interest, if the price is economically viable or conditions are satisfactory, then I think the deal is possible," Nogayev added.

