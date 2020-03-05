UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Reveal Stand On OPEC+ Deal Extension For 2020 Q2 On Friday - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Kazakhstan to Reveal Stand on OPEC+ Deal Extension for 2020 Q2 on Friday - Energy Minister

Kazakhstan has worked out a stand on extending the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal for the second quarter of the year and will officially announce it on Friday, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Kazakhstan has worked out a stand on extending the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal for the second quarter of the year and will officially announce it on Friday, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev said.

"We have held discussions with all the OPEC members and non-members, we have held bilateral meetings.

We have a stand, but we will announce it tomorrow ... There is a stand regarding extension for the second quarter, I will make it public tomorrow," Nogaev told reporters, when asked about the possible extension of the OPEC+ deal.

"We are now talking about the second quarter because we do not know how the market will behave," Nogaev added, when asked which stand exactly Kazakhstan has.

