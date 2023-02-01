UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Send 20,000 Tonnes Of Oil Via Druzhba To Berlin In February- Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Kazakhstan will send the first 20,000 tonnes of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany in the first half of February, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik that The transit of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline is scheduled for February instead of January as partners need more time.

"We will physically deliver... 20,000 tonnes in the first half of February," Aqchulaqov told a briefing.

