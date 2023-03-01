Kazakhstan to Supply 20,000 Tons of Oil to Germany via Druzhba in March - KazTransOil

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Kazakh oil company KazTransOil said on Wednesday that it plans to supply 20,000 tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in March.

On Monday, KazTransOil announced that it had delivered the first batch of oil in the amount of 20,000 tons to the Transneft system for delivery to Germany.

"In accordance with the oil transportation schedule approved by the Kazakh Energy Ministry, KazTransOil JSC plans to transport 20,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the pipeline system of Transneft in the direction of the Adamowo-Zastawa (oil delivery point in Poland) for further delivery to Germany in March," the statement said.