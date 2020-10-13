(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Kazakhstan forecasts a GDP decrease of 2.1 percent this year, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said.

In March, Kazakhstan's National Economy Ministry forecast GDP growth of 4.1 percent for the current year, but after the collapse on world commodity and financial markets, the forecast was revised to a 0.9-percent decrease.

"Taking into account the current economic trends and according to our estimates, GDP growth in 2020 will amount to -2.1 percent," Dalenov said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

At the same time, the minister said that international financial organizations predict an economic decline of 2-2.3 percent in Kazakhstan this year, followed by steady positive growth starting from 2021.