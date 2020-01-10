UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.5 Percent In 2019 - Prime Minister

Kazakhstan's GDP Grew 4.5 Percent in 2019 - Prime Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Kazakhstan's GDP grew 4.5 percent in 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at a meeting with the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The country's economy is developing steadily.

We have achieved high economic indicators. In accordance with the 2019 figures, GDP growth amounted to 4.5 percent. The main drivers are the spheres of construction, transport, trade, communications," Mamin said as quoted by Nazarbayev's press service.

