Kazakhstan's GDP Increases By 2.7% From January-November 2022 - President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.7% in January-November 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"The economic growth has slowed down from 4.6% to 2.7% over the 11 months of this year," Tokayev said at a parliamentary meeting in Astana.

In November, the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy said that the country's GDP had increased by 2.5% from January-October 2022.

In 2021, Kazakhstan's GDP grew 4% after a decline of 2.6% in 2020.

