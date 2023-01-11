UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's GDP Up 3.1% In 2022 Y/Y - Minister Of National Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:20 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Gross domestic product (GDP) of Kazakhstan increased by 3.1% year-on-year in 2022, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said on Wednesday.

"Kazakhstan's economy has achieved strong growth of 3.

1% by the end of 2022 despite external negative factors. Growth was 3.2% in the real sector and 2.5% in services," Kuantyrov told the government meeting.

In 2021, Kazakhstan's GDP rose 4% year-on-year after a 2.6% decline in 2020.

