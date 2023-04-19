UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's GDP Up 4.9% Y/Y In January-March 2023 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Kazakhstan's economy grew by 4.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, Kazakh Prime Minister Alihan Smaiylov said on Wednesday.

Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said earlier that the country's economic growth was 4.3% year-on-year in January-February.

"Economic growth in January-March of this year was 4.9%," Smaiylov told an expanded meeting on the country's socio-economic development, chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In 2022, Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew by 3.1% year-on-year. Astana is expecting the country's economy to grow by 4% in 2023.

