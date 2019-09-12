(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Oil output in Kazakhstan in the first eight months of the year was 1.8 million barrels daily on average, so the country complied with its commitment under the OPEC+ deal, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said Thursday.

"Average daily output in Kazakhstan was 1.8 million barrels per day in the first eight months of this year. Therefore, Kazakhstan fully complies with its commitments under the deal," the ministry said in a press release.