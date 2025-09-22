Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Monday said that President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Pakistan in November this year and his visit will prove to be a milestone in the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Monday said that President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Pakistan in November this year and his visit will prove to be a milestone in the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is up to $ 14 billion and both countries intend to take bilateral trade to $1 billion in the next two years, for which both sides will hold Joint Working Groups (JWGs) meetings in six different sectors in current month of September and negotiations on several agreements including trade and logistics will be held, he said.

Addressing the press briefing at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, he said the agenda of the Kazakhstan President will be discussed in the meetings of JWGs in IT, agriculture, education, defence, trade and tourism.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between the relevant agencies and to promptly prepare the necessary agreements in priority areas for their subsequent signing and practical implementation, he said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador said that Pakistan should be part of the “International, North-South connectivity Corridor and the Trans-Caspian middle Corridor Projects,” and in future the Gwadar port will be connected to the North-South Corridor and Middle Corridor projects.

He said that these regional connectivity corridors will not only connect the East and West directly, but Pakistan will also be connected to the ports of Kazakhstan and transcontinental trade destinations, including European Union and Central and South Asian states.

Ambassador Kistafin said, “We strongly support the Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Transit Railway project.”

He said that recently, President of Kazakhstan has announced a roadmap for promoting artificial intelligence and digitalization in the country.

He said that this year, several events are being held in Kazakhstan, President Totayev has given the nation an action plan on artificial intelligence and digital transformation on September 8 in Astana and expressed his vision for digitalization of Kazakhstan.

President Totayev is committed to the complete transformation of the country into a digitized state in the

next three years and Crypto Currency will be promoted in Kazakhstan, he said.

Ambassador Kistafin said that according to the vision of Kazakh President digital technology-based projects will be launched on priority and digitization in the Customs and trade facilities as well purgation of the cargo system.

Last week, on September 17, an important speech at the 8th Congress of World and Traditional Religious Leaders in Astana, the Kazakh President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening its growing partnership with China, Central Asia, EU, Russia and South Asian Countries, he said.

He said the Kazakh President also expressed his desire to hold the referendum in 2027 transparently and maintain accountability in the democratic process.

The ambassador stressed the need to prioritize the agenda for food security, secure the Caspian Sea and also renewed his commitment to equipping the new generation with skills in artificial intelligence.

He said that on September 8, Kazakhstan participated in the negotiations of the Joint Working Group with Pakistan and this year, for the first time, President Kassym-Jomart mentioned Pakistan in his address and wished for completion of the project of the railway system from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that a large business forum will be organized in Karachi this year and agreements would be signed with Pakistan to promote cooperation in sports, education and culture.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are located at significant geo strategic locations and both sides would play vital roles in regional economic and trade integration.