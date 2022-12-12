ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said on Monday that heightened geopolitical tensions have contributed significantly to an increase in inflation, which reached a 14-year record of 19.6% in November.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a parliamentary meeting earlier in the day that inflation in November reached 19.6%.

"Aggravation of geopolitical tensions, record global price rises, disruption of logistics links and introduction of temporary restrictions on exports of certain goods to neighboring countries were the main factors behind the increase in inflation," Smailov said at a government meeting.

The official noted that Astana is currently introducing a set of measures to control and reduce the inflation.

"Measures to increase the share of domestic goods in the internal market, develop mechanisms for products storage and transportation, as well as to support retail trade are envisaged as part of this work," Smailov added.

Inflation across the world has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions in supply chains and labor market. The economic decline accelerated in most countries amid the Western sanctions campaign against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, which began in late February.