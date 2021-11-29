UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's State Energy Holding Issues First Green Bonds Worth $43Bln

Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:18 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Kazakh energy holding company Samruk-Energy announced on Monday the issue of its first green bonds, a fixed financial instrument to fund environmental projects, totaling 18.4 billion tenge ($43 billion).

"Samruk-Energy JSC, with the help of the Green Finance Center, has done its debut placement of green bonds via public subscription at the stack exchange of the Astana International Financial Center, Astana International Exchange, equal to 18.4 billion tenge with the annual 11.

4% coupon rate and the 6.5-year circulation period," Samruk Energy said in a statement.

The funds raised from the bonds will be allocated to "financing acceptable green projects in accordance with the green bond principles of the International Capital Market Association."

Samruk-Energy is Kazakhstan's largest electric and energy holding company engaged in heat and electricity production, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as production of steam coal.

