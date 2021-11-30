UrduPoint.com

KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft To Output Butadiene Rubbers, Launch Slated For 2026

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Kazakhstan's state-owned oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, announced on Tuesday that it had set up a joint venture with Russia's Tatneft to produce butadiene rubbers, with the launch scheduled for 2026.

"On November 30, 2021, Chairman of the board of KazMunayGas Alik Aidarbayev and Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov signed an agreement regarding the joint venture Butadiene LLP, on the basis of which a project for the production of rubbers will be implemented," the company said.

The planned capacity of the enterprise is up to 180,000 tonnes of butadiene and butadiene rubbers per year, it added.

The project is tentatively estimated at about $1 billion. The parties are considering options for financing the project, including through borrowed funds.

The launch of production is scheduled for 2026 on the territory of the SEZ National Industrial Petrochemical Technoparc in the Atyrau region.

