KazTransOil, Rosneft Extend Agreement on Oil Transit to China Until 2034

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Kazakh national company KazTransOil said on Monday that it extended an agreement on transit of 10 million tons of Russian oil per year to China with Russia's Rosneft.

"Additional provision to the agreement between KazTransOil JSC and Rosneft Oil Company PJSC provides for the extension of the agreement until January 1, 2034, transportation of 10 million tons of Russian oil per year to China and maintaining the current tariff," the Kazakh company said in a statement.