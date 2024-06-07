KCCI appreciates Govt for giving ‘industry status’ to warehouses, logistics

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Friday, appreciated the government for announcing the status of Industry to warehouses and logistics which was widely being demanded by the business and industrial community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Friday, appreciated the government for announcing the status of Industry to warehouses and logistics which was widely being demanded by the business and industrial community.

President KCCI, in a statement issued, highly appreciated resolve of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif towards creating an enabling business environment and said that efforts being made by PM Shehbaz Sharif have put the country on a path to economic progress and prosperity which was needed in the present era of inflation and high cost of doing business.

Keeping in view the government seriousness towards resolving the issues being faced by the business community, the KCCI president hoped that other issues particularly energy tariffs will also be given special attention and relief in the form of reduced electricity and gas tariffs will also be announced which would definitely promote industrialization, bring down inflation and boost the exports.