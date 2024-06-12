KCCI Appreciates Govt's Commitment To Development Of IT, Digitization Of Economy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Wednesday, appreciated government's commitment towards development of information technology sector, digitization of economy and export facilitation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Wednesday, appreciated government's commitment towards development of information technology sector, digitization of economy and export facilitation.
These views were expressed by President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, and other leaders of business community here at a press briefing on budget 2024-25.
They were of the opinion that a thorough analysis of the budget initiatives could be done after reviewing details and technical aspects of all budget and taxation measures and their impacts on business and industry.
They said that Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced measures for power tariff rationalization which was a positive step but gas tariff should also be rationalized to support the industry.
They underscored the need of monitoring of public sector expenditure and said that creation of an expenditure monitoring system was a positive and much needed step.
They also lauded budget proposal for allocation of Rs79 billion for Information Technology sector and IT Parks in Karachi and Islamabad as well as measures for promotion of Artificial Intelligence and said that IT and AI were fast developing sectors and leveraging from the modern technology is need of time.
They stressed on the need of reviewing taxation regime for IT sector and said that a comprehensive framework should be framed in consultation with all the stakeholders.
Supporting government initiative for digitization of economy he said that every one who is earning in Pakistan should pay taxes but there must be a holistic taxation system with across the board approach.
Recent Stories
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25
Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure
More Stories From Business
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas8 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1927 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2527 minutes ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2518 minutes ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures5 minutes ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget5 minutes ago
-
Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Gov't allocates Rs1230 mln for Law & Justice Division's schemes5 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 27,688 mln for Housing & Works Division5 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils Rs 3.792 trillion national development budget5 minutes ago