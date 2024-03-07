KCCI for effective strategies to control price hike in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan.

Senior Vice President KCCI, Altaf A. Ghaffar, in a statement issued here, pointed out that illegal profiteers and hoarders have started their activities to maximize profitability by raising prices and creating artificial shortages of various household products and commodities in the metropolis.

The government should take strenuous action against hoarders and profiteers, he demanded and added “Devising an effective price control mechanism carrying final rates along with profit margin of each and every single household product and its across-the-board implementation has become inevitable so that public could be provided relief in the holy month of Ramazan.

”

Committees have to be formed for the purpose in which representation must also be given to markets’ association, he further added.

It has been observed that many shopkeepers have raised the prices of essential commodities and price lists issued by the Commissioner’s Office were not being complied with, he noted.

He hoped that the Chief Minister Sindh would take up the matter at the earliest and summon immediately meeting of price control committee which must be attended by all stakeholders so that a proper plan of action could be finalized and implemented on war-footing basis to provide relief to citizens.