Open Menu

KCCI For Effective Strategies To Control Price Hike In Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

KCCI for effective strategies to control price hike in Ramazan

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan.

Senior Vice President KCCI, Altaf A. Ghaffar, in a statement issued here, pointed out that illegal profiteers and hoarders have started their activities to maximize profitability by raising prices and creating artificial shortages of various household products and commodities in the metropolis.

The government should take strenuous action against hoarders and profiteers, he demanded and added “Devising an effective price control mechanism carrying final rates along with profit margin of each and every single household product and its across-the-board implementation has become inevitable so that public could be provided relief in the holy month of Ramazan.

Committees have to be formed for the purpose in which representation must also be given to markets’ association, he further added.

It has been observed that many shopkeepers have raised the prices of essential commodities and price lists issued by the Commissioner’s Office were not being complied with, he noted.

He hoped that the Chief Minister Sindh would take up the matter at the earliest and summon immediately meeting of price control committee which must be attended by all stakeholders so that a proper plan of action could be finalized and implemented on war-footing basis to provide relief to citizens.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Price Chamber Murad Ali Shah Market Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

7 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

9 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

9 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

4 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

4 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

4 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

4 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

4 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business