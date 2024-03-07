KCCI For Effective Strategies To Control Price Hike In Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to call a meeting of Price Control Committee for devising effective strategies and adopting stringent measures to control prices of essential commodities before holy month of Ramazan.
Senior Vice President KCCI, Altaf A. Ghaffar, in a statement issued here, pointed out that illegal profiteers and hoarders have started their activities to maximize profitability by raising prices and creating artificial shortages of various household products and commodities in the metropolis.
The government should take strenuous action against hoarders and profiteers, he demanded and added “Devising an effective price control mechanism carrying final rates along with profit margin of each and every single household product and its across-the-board implementation has become inevitable so that public could be provided relief in the holy month of Ramazan.
”
Committees have to be formed for the purpose in which representation must also be given to markets’ association, he further added.
It has been observed that many shopkeepers have raised the prices of essential commodities and price lists issued by the Commissioner’s Office were not being complied with, he noted.
He hoped that the Chief Minister Sindh would take up the matter at the earliest and summon immediately meeting of price control committee which must be attended by all stakeholders so that a proper plan of action could be finalized and implemented on war-footing basis to provide relief to citizens.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti
CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance
Four arrested for gambling near River Haro
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches
Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed
7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized
IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team
Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference
CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology
Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI for reducing review time of customs valuation4 minutes ago
-
NTUF Dean Dr Yasir Nawab honored with National Engineering Excellence Award4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.02 billion2 hours ago
-
ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky2 hours ago
-
Buffalo producing 33.94-kg milk gets first position2 hours ago
-
UAF VC stresses more bank loans for agri sector, small farmers2 hours ago
-
CCP warns influencers,endorsers against deceptive marketing practices2 hours ago
-
Saudi says 8% Aramco stake transferred to PIF wealth fund portfolio2 hours ago
-
FCCI chief shares textile, industrial problems with NIM delegation2 hours ago
-
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic objectives4 hours ago
-
Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar4 hours ago