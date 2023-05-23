UrduPoint.com

KCCI For Innovative Solutions In Budget 2023-24 To Deal With Present Economic Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 10:05 PM

KCCI for innovative solutions in budget 2023-24 to deal with present economic situation

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday, stressed the box solutions in the upcoming federal budget 2023-24 to deal with the present economic situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday, stressed the box solutions in the upcoming federal budget 2023-24 to deal with the present economic situation.

The Karachi Chamber, in a statement issued here, urged the ministries of Finance, Commerce and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to come up with an innovative approach coupled with a better perception of the ground realities of Pakistan's economic landscape and business dynamics to put the economy back on track.

KCCI pointed out that limited foreign exchange reserves with declining inflows, reduced imports of industrial raw materials and essential goods, effects of the high cost of energy, inputs and shortage of raw materials on exports, low productivity of the agricultural sector, high inflation and stagnation in real estate market were key economic issues requiring special attention.

To overcome the unavailability of foreign exchange and decline in inflows, KCCI proposed that importers may be allowed to arrange payment or remittance of foreign exchange through their own sources including outside of Pakistan and directly receive their import documents from suppliers without the involvement of domestic commercial banks in wake of the questionable role of commercial banks in last few months.

The policymakers should explore other avenues to enhance revenues such as withdrawal of exemptions from PATA, FATA and Azad Kashmir, reducing the government's administrative expenditure and size of the cabinet and perks and retirement benefits of officers in grades 17 to 22 in addition to reducing the size of PSDP, KCCI demanded.

KCCI also underscored that all audit functions should be brought under one provision of the Income Tax Ordinance rather than various overlapping provisions with clear and well-defined parameters.

It further proposed transparency and openness in audit parameters and curtailment of powers of the Commissioner and sub-ordinate officials to restore the trust of taxpayers and encourage a broadening of the tax base.

KCCI also proposed that the CNIC number of unregistered buyers provided by a registered seller/supplier must be treated at par with STRN and a 3 percent further tax on supplies to the unregistered buyer should not be charged, if the CNIC number was provided by a registered seller in Sales Tax Return.

KCCI proposed that Sales Tax Invoices issued by Sellers for goods sold to buyers in various other parts of the country should be treated as a valid document for clearance of all such goods.

The chamber suggested revising WHT to 2 percent on the import of essential food items and it should be equal for all importers either commercial or industrial while Withholding Income Tax at the import stage on raw materials should be treated as Advance Tax and be adjustable against actual liability.

The chamber proposed to phase out the concept of minimum WHT on the import of raw materials, making a distinction between importers of finished goods and raw materials, rationalizing Customs Duty on reactive dyes to a maximum of 3 percent and abolishing Additional Customs Duty.

KCCI also proposed to reduce the rates of Customs Duty to 2 percent, Sales Tax to 12 percent WHT to 1 percent for both industrial and commercial importers of Polymers.

The chamber recommended that the Value Addition Sales Tax of 3 percent on Commercial importers be waived as they do not add any value to raw material and sell it to small industries in the original form.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage Exchange Exports Import Business FATA Budget Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir May FBR Market Commerce All From Government Cabinet Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summi ..

Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing ..

Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing emirate&#039;s quality of lif ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces establishment of &#039;King Sejo ..

Sharjah announces establishment of &#039;King Sejong Institute&#039;

7 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid in Ab ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Chairman of Yemen’s Presi ..

UAE President receives Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

22 minutes ago
 CDWP clears 15 development projects worth 249.21b

CDWP clears 15 development projects worth 249.21b

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.