KCCI leadership announces support to BMP in FPCCI elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of Businessmen Group, the ruling group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M.Zubair Motiwala along with other leaders of the group held a meeting with Mian Anjum Nisar, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Chairman Businessmen Panel in FPCCI and assured their full support for BMP candidates in FPCCI-2021 annual elections scheduled for Dec.30.

KCCI's delegation also included President KCCI, M.Shariq Vohra, M.Jawed Bilwani and members of the Executive Committee of the chamber, said KCCI press release on Thursday.

Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggo is the presidential candidate of BMP. Mr. Maggo is the former president KCCI and has good relations with the chamber's leadership.

Other contestant group is United Businessmen Group in FPCCI led by S.M.Muneer. Neck-to-neck fight is expected as there were influential business leaders on both sides.