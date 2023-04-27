UrduPoint.com

KCCI Organises Catalogue Exhibition Of Belgian Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 08:56 PM

KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian companies

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Belgian Embassy organised the Catalogue Exhibition of Belgian companies on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Belgian Embassy organised the Catalogue Exhibition of Belgian companies on Thursday.

The catalogues contained details of 260 products and services being offered by Belgian companies.

Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, speaking at the occasion, said that Belgium has been enjoying strong business relations with Pakistan and the catalogue exhibition would be a perfect source to further develop trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

The Belgian Envoy informed that it was his third visit to Karachi after assuming charge as the Ambassador because he was always keen to promote trade and investment ties with the business community of Karachi which was a very dynamic city and the financial capital of the country.

He appreciated KCCI for hosting the Belgian Catalogue Exhibition at its premises and also paid tribute to Trade Commissioner for successfully staging the exhibition.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf stated that the Belgian Catalogue Exhibition was an important source of information for Karachi's business community and it would help connecting Pakistani businesses with their Belgian counterparts.

He hoped that the exhibition would pave the way for stronger trade and business ties with the Belgian business community as it offers an opportunity to better understand and learn about the products and services being offered by Belgium.

Underscoring the need to have greater collaboration with Belgian companies, he stressed that the collaboration between business communities of the two friendly countries has to be strengthened with a special focus on technology transfer particularly in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

"We have to learn from Belgian expertise and focus on technology transfer which would surely prove fruitful for Pakistan's manufacturing sector and the country's economy", he said, adding that keeping in view, Pakistan's rich resources and talent, there was a strong possibility that the business and industrial community here would also be able to produce all these fine-quality goods being manufactured in Belgium.

Trade Commissioner of Belgium Abid Hussain, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Zia ul Arfeen, Former Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Former Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Business Visit Belgium Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consol ..

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implemen ..

Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down a ..

Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down as Her Absence Risks Democratic ..

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema- ..

JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulan ..

10 minutes ago
 Plan chalked out to achieve anti-polio drive's tar ..

Plan chalked out to achieve anti-polio drive's targets

40 seconds ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan highlights key role of religious l ..

Ahmed Al Jarwan highlights key role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance, ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.