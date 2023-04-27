KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian companies

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Belgian Embassy organised the Catalogue Exhibition of Belgian companies on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with the Belgian Embassy organised the Catalogue Exhibition of Belgian companies on Thursday.

The catalogues contained details of 260 products and services being offered by Belgian companies.

Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, speaking at the occasion, said that Belgium has been enjoying strong business relations with Pakistan and the catalogue exhibition would be a perfect source to further develop trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

The Belgian Envoy informed that it was his third visit to Karachi after assuming charge as the Ambassador because he was always keen to promote trade and investment ties with the business community of Karachi which was a very dynamic city and the financial capital of the country.

He appreciated KCCI for hosting the Belgian Catalogue Exhibition at its premises and also paid tribute to Trade Commissioner for successfully staging the exhibition.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf stated that the Belgian Catalogue Exhibition was an important source of information for Karachi's business community and it would help connecting Pakistani businesses with their Belgian counterparts.

He hoped that the exhibition would pave the way for stronger trade and business ties with the Belgian business community as it offers an opportunity to better understand and learn about the products and services being offered by Belgium.

Underscoring the need to have greater collaboration with Belgian companies, he stressed that the collaboration between business communities of the two friendly countries has to be strengthened with a special focus on technology transfer particularly in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

"We have to learn from Belgian expertise and focus on technology transfer which would surely prove fruitful for Pakistan's manufacturing sector and the country's economy", he said, adding that keeping in view, Pakistan's rich resources and talent, there was a strong possibility that the business and industrial community here would also be able to produce all these fine-quality goods being manufactured in Belgium.

Trade Commissioner of Belgium Abid Hussain, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Zia ul Arfeen, Former Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Former Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.