KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In a bid to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, and Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant signed the MoU aimed at fostering robust bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and economic collaboration by establishing strategic linkages between the business communities of Karachi and Dubai, said a statement issued here.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations and highlighted the key features of the MoU. “This partnership marks a strategic effort to deepen trade and investment cooperation through practical initiatives such as exchange of trade delegations, joint participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs, and the co-organization of business seminars, workshops, and networking forums”, he said.

Both organizations have agreed to share timely and relevant information pertaining to trade policies, regulatory frameworks, and business practices in their respective regions, he said and added that the agreement outlines mutual support for facilitation of business visa processes, logistical assistance for visiting trade delegations, and promotion of B2B interactions through digital platforms.

Jawed Bilwani also lauded PBC Dubai’s initiative of launching a dedicated website and mobile application to promote B2B matchmaking, enabling businesses to find potential partners with ease.

Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant, stated that the MoU will not only serve as a bridge between Karachi and Dubai but also create a platform for sustainable economic growth. “It will facilitate meaningful business linkages, remove hurdles, and offer ease of doing business for entrepreneurs and investors on both sides”, he added.

This partnership will enable Pakistani businesses to better access the UAE market and benefit from Dubai’s status as a global trade and investment hub, Merchant said, adding that resilient and mutually beneficial trade networks could be built through enhanced cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Chairman of the Special Committee to Implement MoUs, Junaid Esmail Makda, elaborated on the provisions related to amicable conflict resolution through mediation and arbitration and said that it is crucial for building confidence among businesses.

Executive Advisor PBC Dubai, Mustafa Hemani, termed the signing of the MoU as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and shared vision and hoped that it will pave the way for long-term economic cooperation.

As part of the MoU's implementation strategy, both parties have agreed to conduct monthly virtual meetings to monitor progress, review initiatives, and assess outcomes. Focal persons will be appointed from both sides to ensure smooth coordination, timely communication, and effective follow-through on agreed objectives.