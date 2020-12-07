KCCI seeks extension in date for IT returns filing

KARACHI, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M. Shariq Vohra has requested the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2021 as many taxpayers have not been able to file their returns on time due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, KCCI statement on Monday said, President KCCI had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which it had mentioned that the entire nation including taxpayers were hard hit by the first wave of Covid-19. Now, second wave had gripped the national including taxpayers and tax practitioners.

On behalf of the business community of Karachi, President of Karachi Chamber has requested the Prime Minister to issue directives for extension in last date for filing income tax returns to the end of next month. And, it would be widely appreciated traders and industrialists, it said.