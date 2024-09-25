KCCI seeks extension in last date for filing Income Tax Returns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Wednesday, requested the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing Income tax Returns by one month to facilitate maximum number of taxpayers in submitting their returns.

The KCCI president, in a statement issued here, said that due to engagement in the election activities of chambers of commerce and other trade bodies across Pakistan during September the majority of business community members were unable to complete all mandatory documentation work required for submitting Income Tax Return within the specified deadline of September 30, 2024.

Urging the FBR to extend the last date for filing Income Tax Return till October 31, 2024, Iftikhar Sheikh also pointed out the issues being faced by several KCCI members while filing their tax returns or updating their data through IRIS portal.

He underscored the need of enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the IRIS system and said “The system has to be simplified to such an extent that the taxpayers can submit returns on their own rather than hiring a tax consultant to carry out the task which is an additional expenditure.”