KCCI To Remain Open Full Day On Every Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

KCCI to remain open full day on every Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) To better serve the business and industrial community, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) management has decided to keep all its departments fully operational every Friday for full day, instead of observing half-day schedule as per past practice.

KCCI members, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday, could now avail various facilities on Friday, as all the departments except the Attestation Department will continue to offer services as per office timings starting from 9:30AM to 6:00PM, with a lunch break scheduled from 1:15PM to 2:00PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday whereas on Friday, lunch hours will be observed from 12:45PM to 2:30PM.

The Attestation Department will start its operations from 9:00AM to 5:00PM throughout the week with 30-minute lunch break from 1:30PM to 2:00PM while Friday prayer or lunch break timings will remain the same as being observed by all other departments.

The decision to keep KCCI operational throughout Friday was made by the KCCI Office Bearers as they received numerous recommendations from the members of business community who constantly advised to keep KCCI operational throughout the day including Friday so that various services, including the issuance of visa recommendations letters, attestation services, and all other membership and Secretariat-related services, could be provided to KCCI members.

