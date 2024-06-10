KCCI Urges SBP To Keep Reducing Policy Rate To Reach Single Digit
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:17 PM
President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh on Monday termed State Bank's decision of reducing policy rate to 20.5% as a step in right direction and hoped to see further reduction in interest rate
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh on Monday termed State Bank's decision of reducing policy rate to 20.5% as a step in right direction and hoped to see further reduction in interest rate.
The KCCI president, in a statement issued here, stated that reduction of 150 basis points was less then expectations of business community but “ We hope that this approach continues in the days to come to gradually bring down the interest rate to single digit.”
He said that lower interest rate in line with the international trends would certainly encourage borrowings by the private sector that would prove favorable for the economy by encouraging business expansion as well as industrialization.
He attributed easing of inflation from 38% to current level of slightly above 11% to administrative measures taken by the government along with improved agricultural production as well as reduction in petroleum price while referring to excellent production of wheat, rice, sugar cane, cotton and maize etc.
He argued that stability in rupee value was also one of the major reasons for easing the inflation as crackdown initiated to deal with black marketing and illegal sale or purchase of dollars and its smuggling outside Pakistan resulted in bringing stability to Pakistani rupee and subsequently eased the inflation.
Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh hoped to see further reduction in interest rate and said that it would be widely welcomed by the entire business community of the country.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
More Stories From Business
-
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement31 minutes ago
-
Aleem emphasizes need to realizing investment agreements with China39 minutes ago
-
Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate2 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands further cut in policy rate3 hours ago
-
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures3 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil4 hours ago
-
Govt set to present FY2024-25 budget on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources5 hours ago
-
ICCI-NUTECH join hands to promote industry-academia cooperation2 hours ago
-
CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture, IT in next phase: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president5 hours ago