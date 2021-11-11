UrduPoint.com

Kenya Export Revenues Decrease In Q2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

NAIROBI, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Kenya's export revenues decreased to 179.5 billion shillings (about 1.59 billion U.S. dollars) in the three months to June 30 or second quarter compared to 1.69 billion Dollars in the first quarter, the statistics bureau said in a report released on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya's exports to the European Union and Asia decreased in the second quarter as compared to the prior quarter while exports to Africa increased.

The KNBS noted that exports to the European Union declined to 250 million dollars from 293 million dollars in the first quarter.

The data agency noted that exports to the East African Community bloc hit 396 million dollars in the period under review as compared to 386 million dollars in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the KNBS said exports to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) bloc rose to 569 million dollars from 482 million dollars.

The key export commodities were horticulture, and articles of apparel and clothing accessories, tea and coffee.

