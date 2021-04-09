UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Urges More Trade, Investment Among African, Caribbean And Pacific States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Kenya urges more trade, investment among African, Caribbean and Pacific states

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for more trade and investment among members of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), according to a statement issued by the presidency in Nairobi on Friday

NAIROBI, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) --:Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for more trade and investment among members of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), according to a statement issued by the presidency in Nairobi on Friday.

The OACPS needs to leverage on its past successes such as the existing Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs), a trade and development deal between the European Union and OACPS, to become a more influential actor in the global economic arena, Kenyatta said.

The Kenyan leader is now the president-in-office of the Summit of OACPS Heads of State and Government.

"With a combined population of over 1.1 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of about 3.2 trillion U.S. Dollars, the transition from ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific group) to OACPS presents enormous opportunities for intra-OACPS trade and investments; and the achievement of greater shared prosperity for all our people," Kenyatta told a virtual town hall meeting of the OACPS on Thursday night.

The event was to commemorate the first anniversary of the revised Georgetown Agreement, which came into force on April 5, 2020. The agreement, adopted during the ninth OACPS summit in Nairobi in December 2019, introduced several reforms, including changing the name of the bloc from ACP Group of States to the OACPS.

The OACPS should aim for a transition that supports structural transformation to foster industrialization, diversification of economies and an increase in value addition of Primary products, Kenyatta said.

He called for a multi-pronged approach to resource mobilization and welcomed the various debt relief mechanisms that "have created the needed fiscal space to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic.""However, we seek a continuation of the debt suspension initiative; and debt cancellation, for the most severely affected countries," Kenyatta said. "The prolonged pandemic requires continuous mitigation measures."He welcomed the completion of a new agreement between the OACPS and the EU, saying the pact will be signed later this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Georgetown Nairobi April December 2019 2020 Event All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 1,939 reco ..

1 minute ago

Khushro Bakhtiar, his family members face FIA inqu ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Says Recent Lavrov-Kerry Meeting in India W ..

2 minutes ago

'Japan plans to dump Fukushima wastewater into oce ..

18 minutes ago

Holiday declared in NA-75 Sialkot for by-poll on S ..

18 minutes ago

India's hardest-hit state battles huge vaccine sho ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.