Kenya's Economic Growth Accelerates In Q2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:36 PM

Kenya's economy grew by 10.1 percent in the three months to June 30, compared to 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, a government official said on Thursday

Ukur Yatani, cabinet secretary of the national treasury, said that the performance was buoyed by rebounds in most economic activities as compared to slow growth in the previous quarter.

According to Yatani, some of the sectors that supported overall growth in the second quarter included manufacturing, education, transportation and storage, information and communication and other services activities.

He said that the manufacturing sector's growth was driven by expansion of both the food sub-sector and non-food sectors.

The Kenyan official said that there was a slowdown in performance of agriculture, forestry and fishing activities.

He said that the agricultural sector's performance was cushioned from a steeper slump by a notable increase in milk production, horticultural exports and production of sugarcane.

According to Yatani, the transportation and storage sector reported a growth in the second quarter as a result of lifting of restrictions on domestic and international movement which was in place in the second quarter of 2020.

