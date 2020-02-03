UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:44 PM

Kerb currency market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ): Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 154.45 154.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 154.30 154.60

SAUDIA RIYAL 40.95 41.35

UAE DIRHAM 41.95 42.35

EURO 170.30 171.80

UK POUND 202.00 203.50

JAPANI YEN 1.41119 1.43119

CHF 159.11 160.11

DKK 22.69 22.79

NOK 16.59 16.

69

SEK 15.85 15.95

AUD $ 103.00 105.00

CAD $ 116.00 117.50

SGD $ 111.84 112.84

HK $ 19.48 19.98

KWD 505.73 505.83

OMANI RIYAL 398.05 398.15

BH DINAR 406.43 406.93

INDIAN RUPEE 1.95 2.15

IRQ DINAR 0.100 0.150

MALAYSIAN RINGIT 37.30 38.80

IRANI RIYAL 0.0010 0.0015

BTK 1.70 1.95

AFGHANI RUPEE 1.50 1.85

CHINESE YUAN 22.00 23.30

