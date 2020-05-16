Kerb currency market in karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):Following were the Opening and closing rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex

Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.50 160.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 41.60 42.10

UAE DIRHAM 42.80 43.30

EURO 170.

50 172.50

UK POUND 192.00 194.00

JAPANI YEN 1.44330 1.46330

CHF 159.76 160.76

DKK 0.00 0.00

NOK 0.00 0.00

SEK 0.00 0.00

AUD $ 100.30 102.30

CAD $ 111.00 113.00