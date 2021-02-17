UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kering Looks To Rebound After 2020 Virus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:14 PM

Kering looks to rebound after 2020 virus crisis

French luxury goods group Kering, home to brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, said Wednesday a positive performance in North America and Asia helped it weather the coronavirus crisis last year

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :French luxury goods group Kering, home to brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, said Wednesday a positive performance in North America and Asia helped it weather the coronavirus crisis last year.

"In a year of upheaval, Kering showed great resilience and a remarkable flexibility. We emerge stronger from the crisis and ready to capitalise on the recovery," Kering boss Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

Sales fell 17.5 percent to 13.1 billion Euros ($15.8 billion) last year but the group still posted a net profit of 2.15 billion euros, down 6.9 percent.

After lockdowns slashed consumer spending early in the year, the second half saw a strong rebound, led by markets in Asia and North America, Kering said.

In addition, there was a "very strong acceleration in e-commerce of nearly 70 percent." The company did not give precise forecasts for this year but said that "if the current environment is marked by many uncertainties, the health crisis has not undercut the key drivers of growth in the global luxury goods business." By brand, sales at Gucci last year tumbled 22.7 percent to 7.4 billion euros with Yves Saint Laurent down 14.9 percent at 1.7 billion euros.

Bottega Veneta bucked the trend, with sales up 3.7 percent at 1.2 billion euros.

kap-kd/ico/bmm/wdb

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Business Company Market From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arctic Warming May Be Behind Winter Freeze in Texa ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Instructors Do Not Take Part in CAR Gov't ..

32 minutes ago

Turkish stocks up at midweek open

33 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

33 minutes ago

Two arrested for aerial firing in sargodha

33 minutes ago

Agreement with IMF to spur economic growth: Hafeez ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.