UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key Issues Of Business Community To Be Addressed On Priority Basis: SAPM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Key issues of business community to be addressed on priority basis: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday assured that he would play role for resolving the key issues of business community so that they could promote business activities smoothly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday assured that he would play role for resolving the key issues of business community so that they could promote business activities smoothly.

He was addressing the local traders and industrialists during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), says a press release.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that availability of a conducive environment to businessmen contributed towards sustainable economic growth and said that the government was taking many initiatives to promote the ease of doing business in the country.

He appreciated the role of ICCI in promoting business interests of its members and assured his cooperation in resolving major issues of trade and industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed, President, ICCI said that on a written proposal of the Chamber, the CDA board four years ago had approved amendments in industrial building byelaws to meet the current day needs of industry, but due to unknown reasons, CDA has not notified them as yet due to which industrial sector was facing problems.

He said that industrial areas in I-9 and I-10 sectors of Islamabad were built about 40 years ago and building byelaws of that time were now not in commensurate with the today's needs of industry.

He said ICCI proposal envisaged allowing construction of multi-storey buildings on industrial plots, enhancing their covered area, allowing multi-trades on industrial plots, further increasing height of buildings and CDA Board had approved them.

However, despite the passage of four years, CDA has not notified them and urged that Ali Nawaz Awan should play role for issuance of said notification.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI said that CDA's lease renewal process was very complicated due to which lease of many commercial and industrial plots were on hold. This situation was not only creating problems for business community, but also losing CDA's revenue of billions of rupees. They emphasized that CDA should be asked to simplify the lease renewal process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Business Visit Chamber Commerce Capital Development Authority Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says Nawaz Sharif will never come back to ..

15 minutes ago

EPD orders closure of brick kilns in province due ..

2 minutes ago

Ban imposed on hunting of partridges in Haripur

2 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman refutes r ..

2 minutes ago

Dalit man who was thrashed, forced to drink urine ..

38 minutes ago

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Smoke Bombs Against Yellow ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.