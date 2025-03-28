Open Menu

Key Reforms Implemented In Industrial Sector To Drive Sustainable, Export-led Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Key reforms implemented in industrial sector to drive sustainable, export-led Growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has successfully implemented key reforms to drive sustainable and export-led growth under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the past one year.

Over the past year, it introduced a series of groundbreaking reforms aimed at achieving growth in Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and engineering sectors, expanding industrial infrastructure and ensuring availability of affordable goods for low-income groups, according to an official report available with APP.

The ministry has made significant progress in enhancing the competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), with increased access to support services, funding, and market linkages, contributing to sustainable growth within the national economy.

The Engineering Development board (EDB) successfully implemented policy reforms to strengthen the engineering sector, boosting both domestic market localization and export capabilities. EDB also facilitated greater integration of the sector into global markets, enhancing its role as a key economic driver.

The Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) played a pivotal role in advancing the development of industrial infrastructure, including the successful establishment and operationalization of several new Special Economic Zones (SEZs), attracting investments and fostering industrial growth.

The ministry focused efforts led to an increase in export-oriented industrial activities, aligning with the government’s mandate to promote export-led growth, especially within environmentally efficient industries.

The ministry implemented policies that ensured essential items remained accessible at affordable prices, directly benefiting lower-income groups and contributing to the protection of real income in the country.

Sharing future strategic vision, the official report said the ministry aims to foster a globally competitive SME sector, driving sustainable national economic growth through a supportive environment and targeted services.

It said key agencies like EDB and PIDC played vital roles in this vision while EDB facilitates the growth of the engineering sector by providing techno-economic support and fostering localization and export competitiveness.

The report said PIDC focuses on creating industrial infrastructure, particularly through the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), to support industrial growth and create a favorable environment for diverse industries.

Together, these efforts aim to drive export-led growth, ensure affordable access to essential goods, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base for long-term economic development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

12 minutes ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

28 minutes ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

28 minutes ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

58 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

1 hour ago
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

1 hour ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business