Key US Inflation Measure Remains Tame In July

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :US inflation remained tame in July as the continued decline in energy prices dampened price pressures, according to official data released on Friday.

The report also confirms American consumers are supporting the economy with rising spending.

The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure rose 0.

2 percent compared to June, in line with the consensus forecast among economists, the Commerce Department reported.

The increase in the "core" Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was the same.

Many economists are convinced the Fed will cut the benchmark interest rate again next month to provide a dose of stimulus to the economy as inflation has remained well below the two percent target.

