UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key US Stock Indices Hit Record Highs On Monday As China Cuts Tariffs

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Key US Stock Indices Hit Record Highs on Monday as China Cuts Tariffs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Two key gauges for US stocks hit record highs on Monday as investors on Wall Street responded to a broad cut in Chinese import tariffs amid Beijing's deliberation on a partial trade deal with the United States.

The S&P500 index was up 0.1 percent at 3,226 by 11:00 a.m. after hitting a record high of nearly 3,227 earlier in the day. The index measures the value of the stocks of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Composite index.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq also hit all-time highs at 8,952 points, before paring gains to trade up 0.1 percent at 8,943.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

4 percent at 28,569.

China's government approved reductions in tariffs on a broad range of imports worth nearly $400 billion a year. The cuts addressed some of the most pressing issues in the Chinese economy such as high pork prices and access to medicines and component parts for smart phones.

While China made no specific preference to US goods, the move will likely preempt complaints its other trading partners might have at the World Trade Organization Beijing and Washington sign a partial trade deal.

Wall Street has had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull market this year on runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import China Washington New York Stock Exchange Beijing United States Stocks Market Government Dow Jones Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

1 hour ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.