Key US Stock Indices Hit Record Highs on Monday as China Cuts Tariffs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Two key gauges for US stocks hit record highs on Monday as investors on Wall Street responded to a broad cut in Chinese import tariffs amid Beijing's deliberation on a partial trade deal with the United States.

The S&P500 index was up 0.1 percent at 3,226 by 11:00 a.m. after hitting a record high of nearly 3,227 earlier in the day. The index measures the value of the stocks of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Composite index.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq also hit all-time highs at 8,952 points, before paring gains to trade up 0.1 percent at 8,943.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

4 percent at 28,569.

China's government approved reductions in tariffs on a broad range of imports worth nearly $400 billion a year. The cuts addressed some of the most pressing issues in the Chinese economy such as high pork prices and access to medicines and component parts for smart phones.

While China made no specific preference to US goods, the move will likely preempt complaints its other trading partners might have at the World Trade Organization Beijing and Washington sign a partial trade deal.

Wall Street has had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull market this year on runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.