Khaadi Loses Consumers’ Trust By Not Delivering Online Orders

 

Khaadi loses consumers’ trust by not delivering online orders  

Consumers are furious that Khaadi received online payments but completely failed to deliver products at the time when physical visit to the markets is avoided amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Popular brand Khaadi lost its consumers’ trust by failing to deliver orders despite receiving online payments, UrduPoint learnt here on Wednesday.

Customers were furious over the non-professional attitude of the brand who termed its services very poor, pointing out that they did not receive their products despite huge payments.

“I made an order PK-000609986 against the payment of Rs 21, 995 to buy some clothes for kids on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said a customer, adding that he did not receive anything.

“Neither Khaadi delivered clothes for his kids on Eid nor did it reply to his queries,” he further said. The complainant who lived abroad made several calls to Khaadi to get updates about the orders he had made but nobody bothered to respond.

“Finally I lodged online complaint that why he was not delivered clothes on special event of Eid,” said the customer.

He further said: “They [Khaadi] have completely failed to deliver the products despite online payments which is very unfortunate in this testing time of Coronavirus,”.

“We failed to wear new clothes on Eid just because of Khaadi,” he complained.

Another customer Naeem who was the resident of Mozang also approached UrduPoint with complaint against Khaadi for its online fraud and poor delivery services.

“My wife made online payment to buy some clothes from online store of Khaadi but in vain,” said Naeem, pointing out that neither they received clothes nor the money they paid for clothes.

“Several times, I approached Khaadi and lodged my complaints but they never bothered to respond,” he further said.

He said there was no system for online protection of the customers which might face fraud like his family.

“It was the loss of Rs. 30,000 this summer,” said Naeem, crying for help against online fraud by Khaadi.

“I told my wife to be aware of this outlet but she was sure that the service will be online,” he further stated.

It may be mentioned here that online sale has increased during these times of Coronavirus as people avoid visiting markets physically.

