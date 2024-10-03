Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program Awarded Prize By WTO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan has been awarded the "International Prize for Gender Equality in Trade" by the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the Pakistan Single Window (PSW)’s innovative "Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program".
The award ceremony was held during the WTO Public Forum 2024, according to a press release received here Thursday.
The prize has recently been introduced by the WTO and is given to governments which have implemented result-oriented and impactful initiatives for Gender Equality in Trade.
The PSW “Khadijah” Program has been recognized for its innovative approach towards encouraging more women entrepreneurs to join international trade and is a significant acknowledgment of the government of Pakistan’s efforts towards promoting fair and equitable trade through a combination of inclusive policies and practical measures with a special emphasis on gender equality in the cross border trade sector.
According to WTO’s communication, PSW’s Khadijah Program, Pakistan’s submission for the prize, stood out from amongst other entries and earned the honour of the award under the top category of “Female Entrepreneurs”.Other countries that won under respective categories are Spain, Columbia, Chile and Australia.
