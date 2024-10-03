Open Menu

Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program Awarded Prize By WTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Prize by WTO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan has been awarded the "International Prize for Gender Equality in Trade" by the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the Pakistan Single Window (PSW)’s innovative "Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program".

The award ceremony was held during the WTO Public Forum 2024, according to a press release received here Thursday.

The prize has recently been introduced by the WTO and is given to governments which have implemented result-oriented and impactful initiatives for Gender Equality in Trade.

The PSW “Khadijah” Program has been recognized for its innovative approach towards encouraging more women entrepreneurs to join international trade and is a significant acknowledgment of the government of Pakistan’s efforts towards promoting fair and equitable trade through a combination of inclusive policies and practical measures with a special emphasis on gender equality in the cross border trade sector.

According to WTO’s communication, PSW’s Khadijah Program, Pakistan’s submission for the prize, stood out from amongst other entries and earned the honour of the award under the top category of “Female Entrepreneurs”.Other countries that won under respective categories are Spain, Columbia, Chile and Australia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Columbia Spain Chile Border Women From Government Top

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business