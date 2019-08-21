Khamenei Urges Iran's Government To Resolve Issue Of Dependence On Oil Revenues
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:17 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanded that the government resolve the issue of the country's dependence on oil revenues.
According to a statement posted on his website, Khamenei, at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet, said "the key to solving existing [economic] problems" is "to get rid of the country's dependence on oil revenues."
"This is an old problem. It actually harmed the country's development," he said.