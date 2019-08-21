UrduPoint.com
Khamenei Urges Iran's Government To Resolve Issue Of Dependence On Oil Revenues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:17 PM

Khamenei Urges Iran's Government to Resolve Issue of Dependence on Oil Revenues

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanded that the government resolve the issue of the country's dependence on oil revenues

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanded that the government resolve the issue of the country's dependence on oil revenues.

According to a statement posted on his website, Khamenei, at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet, said "the key to solving existing [economic] problems" is "to get rid of the country's dependence on oil revenues."

"This is an old problem. It actually harmed the country's development," he said.

