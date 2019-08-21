(@imziishan)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanded that the government resolve the issue of the country's dependence on oil revenues

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanded that the government resolve the issue of the country's dependence on oil revenues.

According to a statement posted on his website, Khamenei, at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and cabinet, said "the key to solving existing [economic] problems" is "to get rid of the country's dependence on oil revenues."

"This is an old problem. It actually harmed the country's development," he said.