Khan Muhammad appointed Deputy Commissioner IR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Khan Muhammad, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Deputy Commissioner -IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR Regional Tax Office, Hyderabad.

He assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Arslan Ali, an officer of IRS has appointed as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis), Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

FBR also appointed Komal Altaf an officer of IRS as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.