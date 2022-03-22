Khanewal chamber delegation visits SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Khanewal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), led by President Khanewal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Tayyab Sajid, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Raffique Sethi, Vice President (VP) Qasim Malik and Executive Committee SCCI warmly welcomed the guests.

Areas of mutual cooperation and future collaborations for properly highlighting the issues of trade and industry in the government corridors were discussed in the meeting.